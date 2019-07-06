Aligarh: Muslim man beaten up for reciting Bhagavad Gita, two arrested

Khan works as a security guard and has been reading Bhagavad Gita and Ramayan every morning, since 1979. (Representative Image)

A Muslim man in Aligarh was thrashed for reciting Bhagavad Gita at his residence. According to police, the victim has been identified as Dilsher Khan (42), who has been beaten up by two men when he was reciting Bhagavad Gita on Thursday morning.

The accused entered the victim’s house and assaulted him, reports said. The two were taken into custody after Khan filed a police complaint. The arrested men have been identified as Mohammad Sameer (20) and Zakir (21).

Indresh Pal Singh Station House Officer (SHO) of Delhi Gate police station said that the two barged into the victim’s residence on Thursday morning and threatened him to face dire consequences if he does not stop. Failing to stop him, the two thrashed him and decamped with the books. “When his family intervened, they left the spot with both the holy books,” Singh said.

Khan works as a security guard and has been reading Bhagavad Gita and Ramayan every morning, since 1979. “Although I’m a Muslim and read namaz every day, I don’t have much knowledge about the Muslim religion. I like reading Hindi scriptures and has been receiving threats from the same gang for doing so. On Thursday they said that they would shoot me if I continue doing so,” he told news agency ANI.

An FIR has also been lodged against the accused under IPC sections 298 (Uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

