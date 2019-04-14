Aligarh: Minor short-circuit fire below PM Modi’s stage, three booked for negligence

The prime minister's continued his speech uninterrupted while the security personnel tackled the mishap without anyone knowing about it, he said, adding an enquiry has been ordered.
Three persons including an electricity contractor were booked Sunday for “negligence” after a short circuit caused a minor fire under the stage on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering his speech here. Senior superintendent of police Akash Kulhari said, “The wiring of air-conditioning circuit got overheated and accidentally caught fire.” He said the security staff immediately doused the fire before any damage could be done.
Read Also| Committed to resettle Kashmiri Pandits in valley: PM Modi
The prime minister’s continued his speech uninterrupted while the security personnel tackled the mishap without anyone knowing about it, he said, adding an enquiry has been ordered.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.