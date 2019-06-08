Aligarh girl’s murder: 2 more arrested, lawyers refuse to represent accused in court

Aligarh girl's brutal murder: The lawyer association in Aligarh has refused to represent the accused in the murder case of 2.5-year-old girl even as the police arrested two more in connection with the incident which has sent shockwaves across the country. Total four people have been arrested so far in the case. Anoop Kaushik, General Secretary, Aligarh Bar Association, told news agency ANI that no lawyer will fight the case for the accused. Kaushik made it clear that no advocate from outside the town will be allowed to stand for them in the court either. Anoop Kaushik,General Secretary, Aligarh Bar Association: We stand with the family of 2.5-year-old girl who was murdered in Tappal & no advocate will appear in Court for the accused. Advocate from outside will not be allowed to fight the case. We will fight for the child. pic.twitter.com\/cwuiaQvwbz \u2014 ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2019 "We stand with the family of a 2.5-year-old girl who was murdered in Tappal and no advocate will appear in court for the accused. An advocate from outside will not be allowed to fight the case. We will fight for the child," Kaushik said. Wife of main accused arrested The Aligarh Police on Saturday arrested two more accused in the case, including the wife of Zahid, the prime accused, and his brother. "Four people including main accused Zahid and his wife have been arrested. Body was wrapped in a cloth belonging to Zahid's wife. We've met victim family and they've demanded that the accused should be hanged till death. Chargesheet will be filed soon,"\u00a0Aligarh Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said. Also Read:\u00a0Nation-wide outrage over brutal murder of 2.5-year-old girl in Aligarh, National Security Act invoked against accused The brutal murder of the girl child triggered a country-wide outrage uniting celebrities and politicians. Social media has been flooded with messages demanding harshest of punishment for the men involved in the heinous crime. The decomposed body of 2.5-year-old girl, who had gone missing from outside her house on May 31, was found on June 2 after stray dogs dragged it from a garbage dump. The post-mortem report has revealed that the child was subjected to extreme torture. Her eyes appeared to have been gouged out and an arm, leg were broken. According to SSP Kulhari, the girl was killed due to a dispute between her father and Zahid. He told reporters that Zahid had borrowed some money from the girl's father, however, he failed to return the amount. When the victim's father asked for money, Zahid had threatened him with dire consequences. The authorities have invoked National Security Act (NSA) against the two accused who were arrested on Friday. At least five policemen, including a Station House Officer, have also been suspended for alleged delay in registering the case after the girl was reported missing.