Aligarh college installs CCTV cameras in students’ washroom to prevent cheating

In a bid to avoid cheating during exams, a college in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has taken a surprise decision. Dharam Samaj Degree College of Aligarh has installed CCTV cameras in the men’s washroom. Speaking to ANI, Dr Hem Prakash, Principal of the college, said the cameras were installed to reduce cheating during examinations.”CCTVs have been installed to reduce cheating. Students used to hide chits in their clothes,” Prakash told ANI.

Reports say that students of the college are protesting against the decision, saying it amounts to the breach of privacy. However, Prakash said there is no breach of privacy and urged students to withdraw the protest. “There is no invasion in privacy and no need to protest,” Prakash told ANI.

As per media reports, the students of the college has launched a protest against the college management’s decision of installing CCTV cameras inside men’s washroom. The students have demanded the immediate withdrawal of the cameras from the washroom.

Speaking to ToI, Saurabh Chaudhary, a law student termed the management’s decision as a breach of privacy. “It’s objectionable and we will consult senior lawyers in this regard and take legal action as the act amounted to breach of privacy,” Chaudhary told TOI. Several students of the college have criticised the decision. National Commission for Minority Education has termed the college’s decision as absolutely wrong.