Aligarh administration bans recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and namaz by Muslims on roads

Hanuman Chalisa, Namaz banned on roads in Aligarh.

The Aligarh district administration has issued an order banning all religious activities including the offering of Namaz by Muslims on roads. The decision was taken after some right-wing groups started organising aarti and Hanuman Chalisa recitations on roads to protest against Muslims offering namaz on streets.

District Magistrate CB Singh told news agency ANI that Aligarh is a sensitive city and efforts to spoil the atmosphere should be foiled. The DM said that he spoke to the representatives of the outfits who were performing aarti on the roads on every Tuesday and Saturday. He said that everybody has religious freedom but they must carry out all their religious activities inside the temple or any other religious place.

“No religious activities are allowed on roads without permission. Aligarh is a very sensitive city and such practice on the roads can spoil the atmosphere,” he said.

“Performing religious activities on the roads can disturb the law and order of the state,” Singh added.

He said that the ban will, however, not apply on Muslims during Eid when a large number of people fro the minority community gather to offer namaz.

As per the directive, he said that prior administrative permission will be mandatory before carrying out any procession or religious rallies in the city.

Earlier, it was reported that some right-wing organisations were organising religious activities on the streets every Tuesday in response to Muslims offering namaz on the roads.

The practice started from Hapur and is now being held in more than half a dozen districts in the state. Last Saturday, BJP leader and former Aligarh mayor Shakuntala Bharti also participated in an event.

“If one community can block the road for offering namaaz, then why can’t the Hindus perform maha aarti on roads?” BJP’s Aligarh unit general secretary Manav Mahajan had said.