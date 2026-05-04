Hailakandi Algapur-katlicherra Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Foriz Zaman Mazumder IND Awaited
Haydar Hussain Laskar IND Awaited
Ikbal Bahar Mozumder IND Awaited
Jamil Ahmed Choudhury IND Awaited
Mustak Hussain Barbhuiya IND Awaited
Muzakkir Hasan Laskar IND Awaited
Nijam Uddin Choudhury IND Awaited
Sabbir Ahmed Choudhury IND Awaited
Samin Ahmed Choudhury IND Awaited
Sirajul Islam Barbhuiya IND Awaited
Sirajul Islam Laskar IND Awaited
Sujam Uddin Laskar S/O Manir Uddin Laskar IND Awaited
Suzam Uddin Laskar S/O Lt. Tazamul Ali Laskar IND Awaited
Zakir Hussain Laskar Asom Gana Parishad Awaited
Zubair Anam Mazumder INC Awaited
Counting of votes for the Algapur-katlicherra assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 9. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Assam Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Assam Algapur-katlicherra Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Assam recorded a voter turnout of approximately 81.23% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Assam Algapur-katlicherra assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India United Democratic Front candidate won from Algapur-katlicherra with a margin of 17604 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Assam Algapur-katlicherra assembly elections?

Algapur-katlicherra Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Nijam Uddin Choudhury Moon Swarnakar 17604
Party Name All India United Democratic Front Bharatiya Janta Party

Algapur-katlicherra Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Algapur-katlicherra Assam Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.