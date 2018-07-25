​​​
  3. Alerted by Facebook, Assam police averts girl’s suicide

Alerted by Facebook, Assam police averts girl’s suicide

A girl who had posted on Facebook that she was going to commit suicide was saved by the police in the nick of time after the social media giant's US-based headquarters alerted them.

By: | Guwahati | Published: July 25, 2018 4:21 PM
Facebook, assam police stop girl suicide, facebook post, assam police “The information was received from Facebook headquarters. A life was saved,” police officials said. (Representative image: Reuters)

A girl who had posted on Facebook that she was going to commit suicide was saved by the police in the nick of time after the social media giant’s US-based headquarters alerted them. “Info was received from Facebook last night that a minor girl had updated her status as- ‘I am gonna to commit suicide today’. The child was located in 30 mins & her safety ensured. She & her family were counselled. She is safe and in their care,” the Assam Police said in a tweet. “The information was received from Facebook headquarters. A life was saved,” police officials said. The post was later deleted on police advice.

(More details are awaited.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top