Alert! These WhatsApp calls could be from Pakistan seeking your private details

In another turn of events, a lot of students, especially those who are enrolled in Army Public Schools across the nation, are reportedly receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). As per a report by Gadgets Now, which quoted Indian Army sources, students are being asked to join unknown groups to seek sensitive information. This is being facilitated through calls and messages.

Reportedly, the students are getting one-time passwords (OTPs) and are being asked to join certain groups. These message senders are posing as teachers who are asking these students to join these “apparent” class groups. As per the sources, the PIOs are first contacting the students in order to convince them. To gain their trust, these PIOs are giving references of someone or something that is familiar to the students. The main motive behind contacting the students is to make them believe that they are being contacted by their teachers.

According to the reports, all this communication is being conducted through WhatsApp. The numbers from which the students are being contacted are reported to be 8617321715 and 9622262167. The advisory also noted that the numbers can change and that the way of reaching out to the students and teachers can also alter.

Given the present situation, the principals across the Army Public Schools have issued an advisory. As per this, when a student joins a group, they are asked for certain sensitive information. Reportedly, the students are being asked about their father’s job, their school routine, and even information about their teachers and related things. In cognizance of the present situation, the schools and colleges have been directed to sensitise their students and faculty about the same.

The advancement in technology did aid us in doing our jobs efficiently, but it has also given rise to a steady flow of scams. In another episode of scams, back in May, it was reported that people were being tricked with part-time job opportunities that revolved around “liking and sharing” YouTube videos before duping money from the victims. This incident was also reported by the Ministry of Home Affairs as part of their cyber threat awareness initiative.

The cybercriminals reportedly contacted the potential victims via WhatsApp and Telegram and lured them by offering part-time jobs, which were offered in work-from-home mode. The victims were asked to like and share YouTube videos, and reportedly, the scammers duped the victims out of lakhs of rupees.

