Alert sounded in Old Delhi after altercation over vehicle parking sparks communal tension

To prevent a communal flare-up, police beefed up the security on Monday. (File Photo)

A fight for parking a scooter in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area took a communal turn with residents from the Hindu and Muslim communities now accusing each other of indulging in violence on Sunday night. Several areas in central Delhi remained tense on Monday after residents alleged that a temple had been vandalised.

The first incident took place on Sunday night, when 20-year-old Aas Mohammad was parking his scooter in front of a building in Hauz Khasi, The Indian Express reported. A resident of the building, Sanjeev Gupta, objected to it.

Gupta’s wife Babita alleged that Mohammad abused her husband after he objected to him parking the scooter outside his building. She also alleged that Mohammed left and returned a few minutes later with 20-25 men carrying sticks. She claims that the group barged into their house and assaulted her husband and children, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

Mohammad’s neighbour, on the other hand, narrated to the police a different series of events. Irshad Ali said that Gupta and his family members assaulted Mohammed and fractured his hand.

Hindustan Times, quoting Delhi police, said that after a rumour of a Muslim youth’s death after being beaten by a Hindu family spread, people vandalised a temple which was close to the building where the parking altercation occured. Police said that the temple was vandalised and the idols desecrated. Another group of residents assembled to chase away those vandalising the temple, Hindustan Times reported.

To prevent a communal flare-up, police beefed up the security on Monday. Over 1,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel armed with anti-riot gear had been deployed in the Lal Kuan locality on Monday, the HT report said. Police had asked all shop owners to keep their shops shut, while the residents were advised to stay indoors till tensions simmered down.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan visited the area on Tuesday morning and said that the vandalisation of the temple was unforgivable. “The kind of thing done to the temple is unforgivable. I have been told that Police is already in action, culprits will be arrested soon and punished. I appeal to the people to maintain harmony,” Vardhan told news agency ANI.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the attack and said that attack on any place of worship or worshippers is an attack on the very pluralism and diversity of India.

Attack on any place of worship or worshippers is an attack on the very pluralism & diversity of our dear country. This act of vandalism is highly condemnable & I demand that the culprits be prosecuted & convicted in a time-bound manner https://t.co/UREfjhhNzU — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 2, 2019

Police have registered three cases in the incident – one based on Gupta’s statement, one on Mohammad’s and the third one against unknown persons for rioting and damaging public property. Two people have detained so far.