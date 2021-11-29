Alert sounded by intel agencies after Sikhs for Justice urges farmers to hoist ‘Khalistani’ flat at Parliament

Delhi Police and other security agencies have been asked to remain alert and vigilant by the intel agencies following the video by Sikhs for Justice.

Intelligence agencies have sounded an alert after banned pro-Khalistani outfit released an online video urging farmers to gherao the Parliament and hoist the ‘Khalistani’ flag there today. Delhi Police and other security agencies have been asked to remain alert and vigilant by the intel agencies, reported news agency ANI.

This comes on a day when the Parliament’s Winter Session begins where the Centre is scheduled to table a Bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, which were introduced by the government last year.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 for passing in the Lok Sabha, which states that though “only a small group of farmers are protesting” against these legislations, the need of the hour is to take along everyone for inclusive growth.

In a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced that all three farm laws, which were passed by Parliament in September last year, will be repealed in the Winter Session and had said these laws were brought for the welfare of farmers, especially small farmers, but his government could not explain the benefits to some farmers despite its efforts. The Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three laws in January.

The bill mentioned that the three laws provided the freedom to farmers to sell their produce to any buyer at any place of their choice to realise remunerative prices. Besides, the laws created an ecosystem wherein processor, bulk buyers, organised retailers and exporters and the like can directly engage with farmers; created a facilitative framework for electronic trading to improve transparency and price discovery; and provided a legal framework for farming contracts to protect the interest of farmers, economically empower them and assure the price for their produce in advance, according to the bill.

These enactments were made for the overall socio-economic development of farmers and the rural sector, it added. The government has been making several interventions to support farmers, including small and marginal farmers by providing quality seeds, credit, insurance, procurement and market support, among others, the copy of the bill said.

The budget allocation for the Department of Agriculture has been increased by more than five times since 2014, it added. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the three farm laws at Delhi borders for the last one year.

Although farmer unions have welcomed the government’s recent move to repeal the three farm laws, they said their protest would continue until the laws are totally and formally withdrawn and other demands, including a legal guarantee to Minimum Support Price for crops, are met.