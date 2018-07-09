Alert for Amit Shah! CPM to adopt these electoral tactics to maximise anti-BJP vote

Yechury accused Bharatiya Janata Party of using the worst kind of vote bank politics by consolidating communal Hindutva votes.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that they will adopt “appropriate electoral tactics to maximise the pooling of anti-BJP votes”. Speaking to the media after a meeting with the central committee members of Tripura and discussing the ongoing political scenario after BJP-IPFT came to power in Tripura. Yechury said that their policies will be formed according to the states. “Our main slogan is to” defeat BJP, save India’. In West Bengal it will be ‘defeat Trinamool Congress, save Bengal,’ similarly in Tamil Nadu, it will be to ‘defeat AIADMK, save Tamil Nadu ‘,” the former Parliamentarian said.

Yechury further accused Bharatiya Janata Party of using the worst kind of vote bank politics by consolidating communal Hindutva votes. He also announced that the Left parties will hold a protest on July 24 outside Parliament in Delhi against the “murder of democracy in West Bengal and Tripura”, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. He further accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party of patronising the atmosphere of fear and violence in the country using ‘private army’. He also said that a danger for the future of the country and the society.

He further said that the government minimum support price scheme is a fraudulent activity. “They are calculating the cost of production through their own formula, which is much less than what the farmer is spending on cultivation. The fraud of minimum support price to the farmers will be exposed through struggles of the peasantries and there is no guarantee that the government agencies will buy the crops at this price,” said the CPI (M) general secretary. The CPI (M) general secretary announced that they demand a new law where every farmer will have the right to sell at the minimum support price. Also, that the party will support All India Kisan Sabha in its call for ‘Jail Bharo’ on August 9.

Yechury also questioned the Governor rule imposed on the state of Jammu and Kashmir and condemned BJP-RSS to use the Jammu and Kashmir situation for political gain. “They are trying to keep the situation in Jammu and Kashmir volatile to feed the communal polarisation in the rest of the country. It was expected that during the Governor’s Rule, the situation will improve but it has remained as it was earlier. Three people, including a young girl, were killed just two days back as now the first step against stone pelting is firing and which is not justified,” said Yechury.