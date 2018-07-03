‘Alarm bells’ on India: RSS’ Organiser slams reports, asks Congress to pick between ‘Yudhisthira’ or ‘Jaichand’

As politics around the 2019 elections catches momentum, all objective economic indicators are calling India a bright spot, the piece written by Organiser’s editor Prafulla Ketkar said. (IE)

A weekly associated with the RSS has lashed out at reports pressing “alarm bells” about India ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and asked if it was a case of “Jaichand approaching Mohammad Ghori to destroy Bharat (India) for selfish power interests”.’Organiser’ in its latest issue claimed that a section of the media, intellectuals and political parties are celebrating these reports as their victory and termed it as “a matter of concern.”

It is a “testing time” for a national party like the Congress as it has to decide whether to follow Yudhisthira, who advocated unity against outsiders, or ‘adharmi’ (immoral) Jaichand, the editorial said. Jaichand is often associated with treachery in popular imagination as he, according to some accounts, had invited Ghori to attack Prithviraj Chauhan, who ruled large parts of north India, and the Muslim emperor established his rule in the country following his win.

As politics around the 2019 elections catches momentum, all objective economic indicators are calling India a bright spot, the piece written by Organiser’s editor Prafulla Ketkar said. However it added that “subjective” reports on social, religious and political aspects have suddenly started pressing alarm bells.

The Hindutva magazine in its editorial referred to three reports, including one which ranked India as the most dangerous country for women in the world and also a UN report that alleged human rights violation in Kashmir, and asked which are those forces in our country who work against its unity and dignity.

The third report it referred to is classification of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) as a “militant” body by the CIA in its world factbook. “Internally also frantic calls for saving democracy and secularism are supporting them well. This is nothing new, as we have seen this during the NDA-I or when Narendra Modi was declared prime Ministerial candidate in September 2013. What is a matter of concern is the way some sections of media, intellectuals and political parties are celebrating these reports as their victory,” it said.