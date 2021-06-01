Alapan Bandyopadhyay, now advisor to CM Mamata Banerjee, gets show-cause notice from Centre

The Centre has now reportedly issued a notice to Bandyopadhyay for allegedly skipping the meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi over cyclone Yaas.

The ongoing power tussle between the West Bengal government and the Centre is not appearing to settle down with now-retired IAS officer Alapan Bandyopadhyay becoming the latest flashpoint. The Centre has now reportedly issued a notice to Bandyopadhyay for allegedly skipping the meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi over cyclone Yaas. The show-cause notice issued under the Disaster Management Act yesterday asked him to explain his absence from the meeting. He has been asked to respond within three days.

The notice alleged that PM Modi and other members waited for nearly 15 minutes for the officers of the Bengal government to arrive but he did not turn up. “In view of the absence, the Chief Secretary (Mr Bandyopadhay) was called by an official as to whether they wanted to participate in the review meeting or not. Thereafter, the Chief Secretary arrived along with the Chief Minister of West Bengal inside the meeting room and left thereafter immediately,” the letter says.

While it comes under the purview of the state government to take disciplinary action against an officer working under the state, in this case, the Centre’s notice has been issued on the argument that the Chief Secretary refused to attend a meeting chaired by the PM and called by the Centre.

In another letter issued yesterday, the Centre had sent a reminder to Bandyopadhyay to report to the Personnel Ministry in Delhi at 10 AM today, i.e. June 1. The letter said that disciplinary action would be initiated against him if he fails to appear. Soon after the letter was sent to Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who was given a three months extension by the Centre on the Bengal government’s request, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the chief secretary has retired and has been appointed advisor to the CM for three years. Bandyopadhyay had opted to retire on May 31, the day of his superannuation.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier written to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to rescind the Centre’s order recalling Bandyopadhyay while refusing to release the top bureaucrat.