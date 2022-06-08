Al-Qaeda warns of suicide bombings in Mumbai, Delhi, UP and Gujarat to avenge ‘insult to Prophet’

The Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has issued a letter warning of suicide bombings in Indian cities to avenge the insult to Prophet Mohammad.

In the threat letter dated June 6, the AQIS said it will launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to “fight the honour of the Prophet”. All the states have been informed by the intelligence agencies about the threat and they have been asked to be on high alert.

The threat statement said, “saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi and Bombay and in UP and Gujarat”

“They shall find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments. May our mothers be bereaved of us if we do not avenge our beloved Prophet.”

“We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonor our Prophet… [They] shall find no amnesty or clemency, no peace and security will save them and this matter will not close with any words of condemnation or sorrow,” it added.

The threat statement mentioned “Hindutva terrorists occupying India” and said “we shall fight for the dignity of our Prophet, we shall urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet,”

The threat letter refers to the controversial remarks made against Prophet Mohammad by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended by the party. The remarks invited condemnation from over a dozen Gulf countries.