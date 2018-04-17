Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Best offers to buy gold and diamond jewellery

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious occasion in India and Nepal to buy gold. The festival is celebrated by Hindus and Jains which falls on the third day of the Shukla Paksha (the period of brightening Moon) in Hindu calendar month of Vishaka, that signifies an ‘unending prosperity’. On this occasion, since people believe buying gold will yield favourable results, many jewellery brands are offering lucrative deals to draw the crowd. But while purchasing the yellow metal, one shouldn’t forget to verify its purity. We bring to you some of the best deals that you should consider while investing in the yellow metal on this occasion.

Tanishq: Starting tomorrow, the Bengaluru-based jewellery brand will offer up to 25% off on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery. The company is also offering a wide range of designs under its Mangalam jewellery collection starting from Rs 10,000. Tanishq is also offering people the option to upgrade their old jewellery by exchanging and getting 100% value on their older yellow metal ornament.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds: The company is offering a free gold coin on purchase of jewellery worth Rs 15,000, according to its website. It said that if a customer buys jewellery worth Rs 30,000, the company will give him/her two free gold coins. The company also is offering 5% value of jewellery purchase as e-gift card against a minimum shopping of Rs 15,000. This e-gift card can be redeemed online at the time of next purchase.

Orra Jewellers: To celebrate the Akshaya Tritiya occasion, the company is offering 0% making charge on gold bars and coins. The offer is valid till April 18. The company is providing a discount of 27% on diamond jewellery. Besides, 50% off on making charges of golden jewellery is also available for customers.

PC Chandra Jewellers: Anyone purchasing jewellery from here till April 22, will surely get gold coins. The offer is however, not valid for Agartala people. Note: Customers should verify the dates on as the dates may be different for various cities.

Om Jewellers: The company is offering a discount up to 51% on making of charges of jewellery of gold, platinum and uncut diamond. On IGI certified jewellery, the company is asking its customers 0% making charge.