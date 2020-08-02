Akshaya Patra raises $950,000 in US to feed mid-day meals to school children in India

Akshaya Patra is the world’s largest (not-for-profit run) mid-day meal programme serving wholesome food every school day to over 1.8 million children. (Photo source: AP)

An Indian nonprofit organisation Akshaya Patra has raised USD 950,000 through a virtual event hosted by its Texas chapter in the US to feed mid-day meals to school children in India.

The event, Virtual Gala – Technology for Change, was attended by over 1,000 businesses, non-profits, government officials and philanthropic leaders from around the world, supporting the organisation’s dual mission of addressing childhood hunger and promoting education for underserved children in India.

The Texas gala, hosted by the cities of Austin, Dallas and Houston, was held on July 25. The evening celebrated volunteers and chapter teams from Austin, Dallas, and Houston who continue to work towards alleviating classroom hunger.

The event included conversation with Narayana Murthy, co-founder of software giant Infosys, by Siva Sivaram, president of Western Digital, who was recently appointed Chairman of Akshaya Patra Foundation USA along with Vice Chairman Srivatsan Rajan.

It also included a musical rendition by Carnatic musician Jayashri Ramnath.

