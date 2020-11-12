  • MORE MARKET STATS

Akshaya Patra aims to serve mid-day meals to 5 million children by 2025

By: |
November 12, 2020 5:13 PM

As the implementing partner of the Government of Indias flagship school feeding programme, the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Akshaya Patra serves over 1.8 million children in 19,039 Government and Government-aided schools across 12 States and two Union Territories, the Foundation said in a statement.

The Foundation said it has cumulatively served over 3.3 billion mid-day meals to children since its inception in 2000.

As it entered its third decade of service, the Akshaya Patra Foundation has said it aims to serve mid-day meals tofive million children by 2025. On November 11, 2000, twenty years ago, the Foundations first kitchen was inaugurated by the then Minister of Human Resource Development, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna. Today, Akshaya Patra is commemorating two decades of making a positive impact on the lives of children by providing them wholesome mid-day meals.

As the implementing partner of the Government of Indias flagship school feeding programme, the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Akshaya Patra serves over 1.8 million children in 19,039 Government and Government-aided schools across 12 States and two Union Territories, the Foundation said in a statement.

Related News

The Foundation said it has cumulatively served over 3.3 billion mid-day meals to children since its inception in 2000. With the schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation is currently undertaking food assistance to aid the Governments efforts to provide relief to vulnerable communities.

It is working with the Government to provide food relief to vulnerable communities in 18 states and two UTs with the proactive support of its donors. Over 100 million meals have been served since March 2020 in the form of freshly cooked food and food relief kits with essential groceries. Akshaya Patra said its mission is to reach five million children by 2025.

“The organisation will strive to enhance its initiatives with solutions focusing on food and nutrition security for children and implement innovative solutions to supplement welfare programmes to contribute to their health and well-being,” the statement added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Akshaya Patra aims to serve mid-day meals to 5 million children by 2025
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1No ‘Veeru’ will be able to climb water tank in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi government takes big decision
2I-T dept detects undisclosed income of over Rs 500 cr after raids at Chennai bullion firm
3Bihar govt formation 2020, Nitish Kumar Cabinet 2020: Full list of ministers and their portfolios