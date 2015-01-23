Akshay Kumar’s Baby box office collections to be hit after ban in Pakistan

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Baby’ box office collections have started on a good note, according to initial reports. (Bollywood Hungama).

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Baby’ box office collections are likely to take a hit after being banned in Pakistan. The movie, about an Indian spy mission to catch a dreaded terrorist, will not be shown in Pakistan.

According to Dawn newspaper, as the Pakistani’s censor board has refused to allow Baby’s screening. “Censor boards in Islamabad and Karachi have decided to ban the film because it portrays a negative image of Muslims and the negative characters in the film also have Muslim names,” the newspaper said.

A representative of the film’s distributor, Everready Pictures informed the paper that the film has been banned in Pakistan.

All CDs and DVDs of the film have also been banned in Islamabad.

Although, the film was set to release on January 23 across Pakistan, cinemas in Karachi had removed it from their websites leading to speculations about its imminent screening.

The film stars famed Pakistani TV drama actor Mikaal Zulfiqar as well as Rasheed Naz, who played the villainous cleric in Shoaib Mansoor’s ‘Khuda Ke Liye’.

Earlier, director Neeray Pandey was quoted as saying that the film was not “anti-Pakistan.”

The board routinely bans films deemed to have ‘anti- Pakistan’ themes. In the past, the local censor board banned ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ that featured an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent.

Initial reports suggest that, ‘Baby’ box office collections have started on a good note. There are high expectations about the movies business. (With PTI iputs)

