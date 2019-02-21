Shootout near Akshardham temple: Gunbattle between Delhi Police and robbers; two held

The police is trying to arrest other assailants. (ANI)

A shootout between Delhi Police personnel and robbers near Akshardham temple has been reported on Thursday. Robbers reportedly fired at a police party in Pandav Nagar area near the shrine, after which one person has been nabbed by the cops. The police was able to nab the other robber after a chase.

As per reports, both were trying to flee after attempting a robbery in the Pandav Nagar area.

Both arrested men were taken to Pandav Nagar Police station. While the interrogation is underway, security has also been tightened in the area.

This fresh incident of shooting has been reported days after five accused were apprehended by Delhi Police following a shooting at a park in Rohini between cops and Neeraj Bawana gang members. Three accused had also sustained injuries during the shootout.

Earlier this month, an assistant sub-inspector was shot at by two unidentified bikers in north Delhi’s Loha Pul area. A case was registered registered at Kotwali police station after the incident. “ASI Bediram was operated upon and the bullet was removed. He has not been able to speak to us at length. Several teams have been formed to arrest the suspects,” Additional DCP (north) Harender Singh was quoted as saying by Indian Express after the incident.