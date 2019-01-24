Akhilesh Yadav’s pet Gomti riverfront project under ED scanner, raids underway in UP, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan

By: | Updated: January 24, 2019 1:59 PM

Gomti riverfront: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting multiple raids in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan in connection with alleged discrepancies in connection with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's pet Gomti riverfront project in Lucknow.

Gomti revierfront projectAkhilesh Yadav’s pet Gomti revierfront project under ED scanner, raids underway in UP, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan

Gomti riverfront: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting multiple raids in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan in connection with alleged discrepancies in connection with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s pet Gomti riverfront project in Lucknow. The raids are currently underway at locations of former officials of the irrigation department and Gammon India company.

In Lucknow, the raids are underway at a house in Vishal Khand and Rajajipura area. Several houses of contractors and engineers are also being searched by the sleuths. In Rajasthan, raids are underway in Bhiwadi. In Haryana, the ED officials are conducting raids in Gurugram. Simultaneous raids are also underway in Noida.

The ED had launched a probe into the Gomti riverfront project last year on suspicion that engineers and other officials linked to the projected diverted funds meant for the development of the riverfront. The ED had then filed cases under PMLA against several officials.

After BJP stormed to power in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Aditayanath ordered a probe into the project. The state government had allotted Rs 1,513 crore for the project but even after the release of Rs 1,437 crore, only 65% of the work was completed.

The state government had in May 2017 ordered a judicial probe headed by retired judge Alok Kumar Singh into the project.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Akhilesh Yadav’s pet Gomti riverfront project under ED scanner, raids underway in UP, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition