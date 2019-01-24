Akhilesh Yadav’s pet Gomti riverfront project under ED scanner, raids underway in UP, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan

Akhilesh Yadav’s pet Gomti revierfront project under ED scanner, raids underway in UP, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan

Gomti riverfront: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting multiple raids in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan in connection with alleged discrepancies in connection with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s pet Gomti riverfront project in Lucknow. The raids are currently underway at locations of former officials of the irrigation department and Gammon India company.

In Lucknow, the raids are underway at a house in Vishal Khand and Rajajipura area. Several houses of contractors and engineers are also being searched by the sleuths. In Rajasthan, raids are underway in Bhiwadi. In Haryana, the ED officials are conducting raids in Gurugram. Simultaneous raids are also underway in Noida.

The ED had launched a probe into the Gomti riverfront project last year on suspicion that engineers and other officials linked to the projected diverted funds meant for the development of the riverfront. The ED had then filed cases under PMLA against several officials.

After BJP stormed to power in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Aditayanath ordered a probe into the project. The state government had allotted Rs 1,513 crore for the project but even after the release of Rs 1,437 crore, only 65% of the work was completed.

The state government had in May 2017 ordered a judicial probe headed by retired judge Alok Kumar Singh into the project.