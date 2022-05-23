‘Akhilesh Yadav too accustomed to air-conditioned rooms’: Samajwadi Party ally sparks row

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar’s remarks on ally Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday created a political stir as Rajbhar accused Yadav of being disconnected from ground realities as he spent most of his time in “air-conditioned rooms.”

While advising Yadav to go out and meet more often, Rajbhar said that “the truth is bitter” .

“Akhilesh Yadav has become too used to air-conditioned rooms,” Rajbhar was quoted as saying to his party workers by news agency PTI.

Explaining his stand after making the remark, Rajbhar told PTI, “His (Akhilesh Yadav) party leaders complain that he does not meet anyone. He should venture out more often to constituencies.”

Pointing out that he hasn’t said anything wrong, Rajbhar told PTI, “Why should it be taken otherwise? Have I said anything wrong? Truth is bitter.”

He said that even leaders from Yadav’s party had urged him to advise the SP chief to go out and meet people more often.

“His people say his ‘navratnas’ did not allow him to form the government. The people were ready to vote for him but he was not ready to take votes,” Rajbhar further told PTI.

Answering a query on whether SP will sever ties with SBSP after his remarks on Yadav, Rajbhar told PTI, “I have formed the party (SBSP) on my own, and work on my strength. A person who requires me will come to me automatically.” The Samajwadi Party has 111 MLAs in the 403-member UP Assembly, while its ally SBSP has six MLAs.

While refusing to tie up with the Congress, the Samajwadi Party had forged an alliance with regional parties like Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Janwadi Socialist Party and Mahan Dal ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.

