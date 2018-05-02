Akhilesh Yadav to meet Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao today

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav will meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here today as part of the TRS chief’s plans to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP alternative at the national level.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav will meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here today as part of the TRS chief’s plans to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP alternative at the national level. Rao had recently met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and the party working president M K Stalin. On April 29, Rao had held discussions with Stalin in Chennai on a wide range of issues, including more autonomy to states. He had said his ongoing effort was not aimed at some kind of a ‘third front.’

It was not a mere alignment of political parties but “that of the people” of the country, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo had said at a joint press conference with Stalin. Rao, however, parried a question on whether he was projecting Mamata Banerjee, as the prime ministerial candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The efforts were aimed at the country’s betterment,better economy and better opportunities for the youth, he had said. A resolution at the TRS Plenary on April 27 had authorised Rao to take appropriate decisions on forming the alternative to the BJP and Congress.