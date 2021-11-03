Akhilesh Yadav to forge alliance with uncle Shivpal Yadav; ally OP Rajbhar says will support Mukhtar Ansari

Shivpal Yadav said that he has been urging Akhilesh Yadav for the past two years to either make an alliance or merge the two parties. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today said that the SP is working to stitch an alliance with smaller parties and it will join hands with his uncle Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh said that Samajwadi Party will give him due respect.

“It has been the endeavour of Samajwadi Party to stitch alliance with smaller parties. Naturally, we are going to forge an alliance with uncle’s (Shivpal Singh Yadav) party as well. Samajwadi Party will give him full respect,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

On the other hand, Shivpal Yadav had also hinted that he is ready to join hands with Akhilesh to keep the BJP at bay. Talking to reporters after addressing a rally in Etah, Shivpal Yadav said that he has been urging Akhilesh Yadav for the past two years to either make an alliance or merge the two parties. “Either Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) decides or the public will decide, we will accept it. We have been asking Akhilesh for two years to talk to us, but he is yet to come and discuss with us,” said Shivpal Yadav. He further said that if Akhilesh agrees to give respectable seats to us, then he is ready for an alliance as well as for merger.

Notably, Akhilesh Yadav had recently announced SP’s alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. Rajbhar, who yesterday met gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Banda jail, today said that he will support Ansari from wherever he fights. Ansari had won the last election on the BSP ticket. But BSP chief Mayawati had announced that the party will not field any mafia this time.

“I have a political relationship with him for the last 19 years. BJP calls him Mafia but one-third of the MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh government are criminals. He (Ansari) can win elections on his own strength. I will personally support him from wherever he decides to contest elections,” said OP Rajbhar. Rajbhar also said that the court is yet to convict Ansari and he cannot be termed as a criminal till then.