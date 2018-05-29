Akhilesh Yadav to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Akhilesh Yadav, who has previously served as a Lok Sabha MP thrice, is currently serving as a Member of Legislative Council in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will contest Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Akhilesh Yadav, who has previously served as a Lok Sabha MP thrice, is currently serving as a Member of Legislative Council in Uttar Pradesh. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister is one of the key proponents of an anti-BJP bloc. In other remarks, Yadav demanded that paper ballots be used in all upcoming elections. “There were complaints regarding EVMs in various areas. We demand voting through ballot paper in all upcoming elections,” Yadav said, adding that voting through ballot will strengthen democracy. “I also hope that people will be given a chance to vote again in areas where EVMs were faulty,” Yadav said.

Yadav’s comment comes a day after votes were cast for high-profile electoral contest for western Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana Lok Sabha seat. Akhilesh, a staunch supporter of a joint Opposition, has recently fought a number of bypolls in alliance with its arch rival Bahujan Samaj Party. Akhilesh was also seen sharing stage with BSP chief Mayawati at HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony as Karnataka Chief Minister. The new startegy crafted by Akhilesh has helped his party stop the Narendra Modi-led BJP’s victory wagon in UP’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituency.

In Kairana too, SP has fought the elections in alliance with all other major parties. SP leader Tabassum Hasan has fought the elections against BJP’s Mriganka Singh on a Rashtriya Lok Dal ticket. The election Kairana saw over 54 per cent of the constituency’s voters casting their mandate amid complaints of malfunctioning of EVM and VVPAT machines.

“Malfunctioning was reported in 384 VVPAT (Vote Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines in the state. Of this 29 were in Noorpur (Bijnor). Apart from this, three EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) also malfunctioned in Shamli. Both, the malfunctioning EVMs and VVPATs were replaced,” Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Ramesh Chandra Rai, said.

Opposition Samajwadi Party and RLD lodged complaints of snags in the EVMs. Significantly, even BJP leaders complained of instances of malfunctioning of VVPAT machines.