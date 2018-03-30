Akhilesh Yadav takes a sly dig at BJP as CM Yogi Adityanath opens country’s longest elevated road in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath opens country’s longest elevated road in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today inaugurated the first elevated road in Ghaziabad, connecting UP Gate on NH24 with Raj Nagar Extension. The 10.3 km long road is also said to be the longest elevated road in the country. The Chief Minister arrived at the Hindon Air Force base today morning and headed to the Karhera Bridge where he opened the road for traffic. Later in the day, he will address a public rally at Ram Lila Ground in Kavi Nagar.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the incumbent CM for claiming credit for projects commissioned by the previous government. He even retweeted his 2016 post to attest his claim that the project was started by the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government.

“Ram ram japna, paraya kaam apna,” he tweeted, in an apparent reference to BJP leaders claiming credit for the project that was launched by him.

His 2016 tweet, which also carries two photographs of the road, reads: “To help ease traffic in Ghaziabad we commissioned this elevated road which is over 9kms long and completing fast.”

The project has missed several deadlines. It was originally slated for completion in April 2017, but delay in obtaining clearance certificates from various departments forced the authorities to postpone the dates. The construction of the road had started in November 2014 and it took 40 months time to finish it.

The six-lane road will now provide a non-stop drive to people travelling between Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate on NH24. The road has been constructed as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways standards. The Ghaziabad Development Authority has set a maximum speed limit of 80 km per hours. The road has been built at a cost of Rs 1,470 crore. It stands on 287 pillars with 226 pillars on a fully elevated section. The height of the elevated section is 9 metres.

Days ago, Samajwadi Party MLC Rakesh Yadav had inaugurated the road, claiming that the project was started by Akhilesh Yadav when he was the CM and thus he should be given the due credit. Police had booked Rakesh and several SP workers for this act.