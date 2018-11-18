Akhilesh Yadav slams Congress, hints at no alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Yadav said Congress is more concerned about stopping ‘cycle’ in the poll-bound states and if it continues to do that, SP will remove its hand and control will be given to someone else. (File photo: Twitter)

In a blow to Congress and its plans of grand alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav has hinted that Samajwadi Party might not ally with the INC in the general elections. Attacking the grand old party at a poll rally in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, Yadav accused Congress of stopping the ‘cycle’. Yadav was campaigning for SP and its alliance partner Gondwana Gantantra Party in Durg.

Yadav said Congress is more concerned about stopping ‘cycle’ in the poll-bound states and if it continues to do that, SP will remove its hand and control will be given to someone else.

The statement from former UP chief minister comes after SP and Congress had fought the UP assembly together in 2017 and had presented their alliance as a deterrent to the BJP. Yadav had then said that ‘cycle’ would run faster with ‘hand’. However, BJP pushed the alliance and thronged to power with 312 seats in the assembly.

Earlier on Friday also Akhilesh had attacked the Congress party at a rally in Korba of Chhattisgarh. He had accused Congress of siphoning off public money and added that its acts have been similar to the BJP.

At the rally, attacking BJP as well as Congress, Yadav said ‘money was deposited in banks during demonitisation. Who ran away with it after it was deposited in banks? So many people fled outside India. Both BJP and Congress are involved. There is no difference between the two, ANI reported.

Yadav’s remarks apparently cast a shadow on the Congress’ ambition to form a grand alliance in UP as recently, Mayawati-led BSP had criticised Congress and alleged that Congress is trying to wipe BSP by giving a handful of seats in major states.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav had in October announced a new political party, registered with the Election Commission as Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia. The announcement came weeks after Shivpal launched the Samajwadi Secular Morcha and announced that the outfit will contest all 80 in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chhattisgarh went on to polls for 18 seats in the first phase on November 12. Second phase polling for the remaining 72 seats is scheduled for November 20 and the counting of votes will be done on December 11.