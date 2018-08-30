Akhilesh Yadav sees ‘BJP conspiracy’ in uncle Shivpal’s decision to float ‘Samajwadi Secular Morcha’

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any threat to his party from his uncle Shivpal Yadav’s newly floated outfit “Samajwadi Secular Morcha”. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Akhilesh said that as the Uttar Pradesh and Lok Sabha polls draw near, ‘you will see a lot of things’.

Akhilesh who had served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2017, said that the Samajwadi Party and “Cycle” – the party’s election symbol, will keep moving forward, come what may.

When asked if he sees a conspiracy by the BJP behind Shivpal’s decision, Akhilesh said, “BJP’s strength is diverting people from the issues”.

“I will not say the BJP is behind this, but it raises suspicion if one sees the developments yesterday and today,” he added.

When specifically asked about Shivpal’s allegation that he was not giving due respect to the senior SP leaders including party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, the former CM said, “I am upset myself, where should I go?”

Once a powerful leader in the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal — the younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Wednesday floated a new outfit “Samajwadi Secular Morcha” alleging he has taken this decision after been ignored by Akhilesh since he took charge as its president in January 2017.

Shivpal also urged people who he said might be feeling humiliated in the Samajwadi Party to join the “Samajwadi Secular Morcha”.

Shivpal enjoys considerable clout in Mainpuri, Etawah, Etah, Auraiyya, Kannauj and nearby regions. He said that the Samajwadi Secular Morcha will offer a ‘political alternative’ in the state, adding that he will hold talks with smaller parties in order to bring them together.

Shivpal was removed as the state unit chief of Samajwadi Party last year with Akhilesh accusing his uncle of souring his relationship with his father.