Akhilesh Yadav seeks resignation of UP govt over Lucknow shooting

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Saturday demanded the resignation of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the death of a multi-national company executive in police shooting in Lucknow.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also sought a judicial inquiry in the case.

“What else can we expect from UP’s BJP government? Numerous fake encounters are taking place in the state,” Yadav told mediapersons at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh.

If the family members demand, a sitting judge should conduct an inquiry into the Lucknow incident, he said. “Uttar Pradesh cannot be saved from fake encounters until inquiry of such incidents is conducted by a sitting judge.”

“The Yogi Adityanath government should resign as it is responsible for this incident,” he said.

Vivek Tiwari (38) was shot dead early Saturday morning by a policeman when he allegedly refused to stop his car for checking in Lucknow’s posh Gomti Nagar area.