Akhilesh Yadav says stranded in Delhi as chopper not allowed to take off for Muzaffarnagar, alleges conspiracy

Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary are scheduled to take part in some programmes besides addressing a press conference in Muzaffarnagar.

Written by PTI
The SP president posted a picture with the helicopter in the background and said no reason was given for it. (Twitter/Akhilesh Yadav)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that he is stranded in Delhi as his helicopter is not being allowed to take off for UP’s Muzaffarnagar.

In a tweet in Hindi, the SP president posted a picture with the helicopter in the background and said no reason was given for it.

“My helicopter is still detained in Delhi without assigning any reason and not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar, whereas a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary are scheduled to take part in some programmes besides addressing a press conference in Muzaffarnagar.

