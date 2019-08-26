Akhilesh Yadav says BJP-led government has come out with new definition of democracy

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Days after CBI took senior Congress leader P Chidambaram into custody in the INX Media case, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP-led government of trying to change the definition to democracy by using agencies. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that these agencies have become “new institutions” under the present government. “One should learn institutional control from the BJP. No government has done it earlier. ED, CBI and fear–this is new democracy”, he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also slamming the state government, he said that “no investment” is coming in Uttar Pradesh. He went to allege that during the Investment Summit, the state government claimed that 70 lakh jobs would be created, but there is nothing being done on the ground. Targeting Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in the state, the former CM further said that incidents of loot, rape, murder and fake encounter have surged, he observed, “the state has got highest number of notices from the National Human Rights Commission.”

The SP president further said that while the currency of Bangladesh has become stronger than India, the government which promised of making the rupee stronger against the dollar has failed in its economic policies. Speaking about Centre;’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that gave special power to Jammu and Kashmir, Yadav said that even as has been more than 20 days, people there are still “imprisoned” in their houses.

“Journalists must tell what is going on in Jammu and Kashmir. When the government decision was so good, why it did not take people into confidence,” he added.

A number of leaders including former BSP minister Gura Ram, joined SP his supporters.

Rubbishing his claims, state BJP chief Swatantradev Singh wanted to know whether Akhilesh Yadav was afraid.”Both, the CBI and ED are autonomous bodies. Those involved in corruption are being investigated. Why is Akhilesh Yadav afraid?” he asked.

He went on to claim that corruption and crime were at their height during SP and BSP. “The council of ministers under the SP rule was deeply in corruption. On the contrary, BJP ministers and party workers are working for the people. Politics is a mission and not a business for us,” he told reporters.