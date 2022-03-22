Akhilesh Yadav resigns from Lok Sabha to retain MLA seat, set to take up LoP role in UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party sources said that Akhilesh Yadav will lead the party in the state and play the role of opposition leader in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday resigned from the Lok Sabha since he was elected as an MLA from Karhal Assembly seat in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh elections.

“Akhilesh Yadav is resigning from Loksabha and he will continue in politics as an MLA from Karhal assembly,” the top sources from Samajwadi Party confirmed to ANI.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party sources said that Akhilesh Yadav will lead the party in the state and play the role of opposition leader in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Yadav was the Lok Sabha MP from UP’s Azamgarh. His move to resign from the Lower House and take up the role of LoP shows his intention to establish himself as the main challenger to the BJP in the state.

Samajwadi Party was the main challenger to the BJP in the recently concluded polls which were initially seen as a close contest between the two. However, the elections ended up with the BJP-led NDA registering a thumping victory with 273 seats, and the SP-RLD alliance at a distant second with just 125 seats.