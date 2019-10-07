Akhilesh Yadav quips at Yogi Adityanath’s Ram Mandir ‘prediction’: How does he know what is going to happen in SC?

Akhilesh Yadav sought to know how Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath knew what is going to happen in the Supreme Court.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has hit back at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his latest remark made on the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Yadav sought to know how the Chief Minister knew what is going to happen in the Supreme Court.

“The CM is saying a good news awaits all on Ayodhya issue. How does he know what is going to happen? The BJP have scant regard for the Constitution and law of the country,” Yadav told reporters on Sunday when asked about CM Adityanath’s comments.

“The question is how does a newspaper know this. How does CM know what is going to happen?” he asked.

Akhilesh said that all should abide by the law of the land and respect the court’s decision. “We always said we would accept, the country would accept the court’s decision,” the former CM said.

Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath asked people to draw inspiration from Lord Ram and expressed hope of a much awaited “good news”. He was addressing an event in Gorakhpur. “We are Ram bhakts. There is a lot of strength in ‘bhakti’. I feel we will soon get to hear very good news,” he had said without elaborating or mentioning Ram Mandir.

Adityahath’s comment comes as the deadline for day-to-day hearing in the case in the Supreme Court is set to expire soon. The top court has set October 18 as the deadline to wrap up the hearing. The court could pronounce the verdict before November 17, the day CJI Ranjan Gogoi retires.

A total of 14 petitions were filed in the top court against the 2010 Allahabad high Court verdict to bifurcate the 2.77 acres of disputed land among the three parties – Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf board.

Adityanath’s reference to Ram Mandir comes despite repeated assertions and warnings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against it. Through his 2019 Lok Sabha campaign as well as after it, PM Modi has repeatedly maintained that the matter was for the court to decide. In a recent address, he also advised restraint by his own party leaders, saying they should keep quiet on the issue and trust the Supreme Court to do its job.