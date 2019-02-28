Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi’s video conference: Reprehensible, even BJP workers ashamed

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav today slammed the BJP for trying to create a booth record at a time when the entire country is standing with the Modi government in its fight against terrorism.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote, “When the entire country is standing shoulder to shoulder with the government by keeping politics aside, the BJP is trying to create a record of connecting booth workers. Even BJP workers are ashamed. However bad the situation is, the ‘suit-boot’ BJP will continue with celebrations. Reprehensible.”

His comments came after PM Narendra Modi addressed nearly 1 crore BJP workers at 15,000 locations through what the party has claimed is the “world’s largest video conferencing.” In his address, the PM said the voters gave the mandate in 2014 to fulfill people’s necessities and this year’s elections will be about fulfilling their aspirations.

Also read: Omar Abdullah hits out at PM Modi over mega video conference with BJP workers

He further said that people of the country will have to be work hard in all spheres and must grateful to our soldiers who are protecting the nation. Hitting out at the Opposition, he also said that some people dislike a strong government for their self-interests and asked party workers to tell people the benefits of a strong government.

आज जब पूरा देश राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर एक भारतीय के रूप में सरकार के साथ खड़ा है, ऐसे में भाजपा बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं से संपर्क का रिकार्ड बनाने में लगी है. आज तो भाजपा समर्थक भी इस आयोजन पर शर्मिंदा हैं. हालात कितने भी ख़राब हों पर इस ‘शूट-बूथ’ वाली भाजपा के उत्सव जारी रहेंगे. निंदनीय. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 28, 2019

“India will live as one, grow as one, fight as one, win as one. The enemy tries to destabilize us, carries out terror attacks, they want to stop our growth. We all countrymen are standing like a rock to counter their evil designs”, the PM added as per PTI.

On Wednesday, leaders of 21 parties expressed their solidarity with the armed forces, but expressed deep anguish over the “blatant politicisation” of the sacrifices made by defense personnel by the “leaders of the ruling party”.