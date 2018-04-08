Akhilesh Yadav on pact with Mayawati: SP-BSP alliance will knock the daylight off BJP in 2019

“All that is irrelevant now is that both parties are walking ahead, hand in hand, to achieve a larger national objective of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is detrimental to both the state and the nation,” Yadav said.

Reiterating his willingness to form an alliance with Mayawati, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that Samajwadi Party’s 23-year-old acrimony with the Bahujan Samaj Party is ‘a thing of past.’ The SP president, in an interview to IANS, said the SP and BSP are walking hand in hand.

“All that is irrelevant now is that both parties are walking ahead, hand in hand, to achieve a larger national objective of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is detrimental to both the state and the nation,” Yadav said. BSP-SP combine was like a ‘glue’ which will knock the daylight off the BJP government.

Asked about the bitterness that had erupted between Mayawati and his own father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, particularly after the alleged attack on the BSP supremo, Yadav said that he was nowhere in politics when the incident happened and hence, he shouldn’t be drawn into the slugfest.

The Samajwadi Party chief, when questioned about the possible seat-sharing issue, said it was a ‘small thing’. He added that it will be sorted out at the time it is needed. “We will cross the bridge when we come to it,” he said.

Yadav further said he was now doing what the saffron party has always done. “They talk of panna pramukhs, understanding and adjusting the caste matrix and focussing on booth management. Now when we do it, we are accused of being casteist… How can it be win-win for the BJP?”

Attacking UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said the BJP government was doing nothing in Uttar Pradesh since coming to power in 2017 as compared to the “exemplary development” under his watch.

Speaking about his meeting with Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav said that BSP supremo was warm and bore no signs of rivalry or bitterness. The former UP CM added that Mayawati took him on a pictorial tour of her journey from a commoner to being four-term chief minister of the country’s most populous state.