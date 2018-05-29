Akhilesh Yadav moots elections using ballot papers, says EVM glitches dangerous for democracy

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav today sought a return to elections using ballots paper. As faulty EVMS and VVPATs allegedly marred by-elections Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly constituencies on Monday, Akhilesh said it was dangerous for democracy.

Speaking at a press conference, the party supremo said that complaints in large numbers have been received of EVMs and VVPAT developing snags in areas where SP and RLD have stronghold during yesterday’s polling. He also expressed concern on whether it was a part of a design.

Pointing out that the Centre failed on all fronts, Akhilesh earlier also attacked the NDA government on its fourth anniversary. The SP supremo had alleged that the four years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre have come as “immense disappointment” for the people of the country. “Heard that EVMs were brought in from Gujarat for bypolls. It seems Surat is not only making clothes but also helping in the formation of government also,” he tweeted earlier today.

During the 2014 Parliament elections, while the BJP got 71 seats, SP, BSP, Congress, RLD and Apna Dal got five, zero, two, zero and two seats, respectively in Uttar Pradesh. In state Assembly elections last year, SP and Congress had joined hands to take on the BJP. Even as both Rahul Gandhi and the Congress campaigned hard, the alliance was defeated with SP and Congress winning 47 and seven seats, respectively. BJP, on the other hand, swept the polls garnering 312 out of 403 seats.

This year too, SP and BSP decided to form an alliance before the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bye-elections. This time though the new alliance tasted success by defeating the BJP in the state. Even as SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel by 59,460 votes in Phulpur, another party candidate Praveen Nishad got better of BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla to win by 21,961 votes in Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat.