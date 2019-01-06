Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati join hands to take on BJP in 2019



BSP chief Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav have begun the talks of an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for upcoming general elections later this year. Both the leaders recently met to finalise seat-sharing for the proposed alliance. Reports suggest that Akhilesh and Mayawati have agreed to contest together on 74 seats (SP-37 and BSP-37) while leaving 6 for parties such as Rashtriya Lok Dal and Congress.

SP leader and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary while speaking to FE Online confirmed the meeting between Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav and said that an announcement on alliance would be made later this month. He further said that both the parties are yet to finalise the number of seats that would contest.

“We are in talks and very soon the numbers will be finalised. So far, both the leaders have met and agreed on alliance which will be announced by Akhilesh Yadav very soon,” Chaudhary said.

The alliance could upset the vote arithmetics of the BJP which swept the state in the last general elections by bagging 71 of 80 seats. In 2014, the SP could win only 5, while the Congress was restricted to 2 seats with 7.5 per cent vote share. The proposed alliance between SP and BSP would force the BJP to reconsolidate its core vote base.

The talks for an alliance between the two parties began after SP defeated the BJP in Gorakhpur and Phulpur in by-poll elections. Mayawati and Akhilesh had an informal understanding and BSP chief decided to withdraw its candidate leaving the contest bipolar.

The Indian Express reports that Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav are upset with the Congress for not inducting their MLAs in its governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The SP and BSP are supporting the Congress governments in both the states.

The report further said that a senior Congress leader recently approached the SP asking that the grand old party be accommodated in the alliance.