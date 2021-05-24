Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati hit out at Yogi government over COVID-19 crisis

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati said India has made global headlines as COVID-19 spread to villages.

Opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadva and Mayawati have hit out at the BJP government over COVID-19 crisis. Days after alleging that various UP ministers deputed to monitor the Covid situation in various UP districts have gone missing, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ongoing visits there for the purpose.

It is a complete ‘wastage of the government’s resources and time’ when there is no respite to the people from COVID-19, besides the black and white fungus infections. “There is a shortage of medicines, injections and vaccines,” said Yadav, while again questioning the alleged absence of ministers deputed to monitor the pandemic situation in various districts.

“No one knows where is the Team-9 or Team-11 constituted by the CM,” said the former chief minister. Questioning Adityanath’s ongoing visits to monitor the situation district-wise, Yadav added, “Instead of taking stock of the situation and giving time for the improvement, the CM has embarked on tours.”

“Except for the wastage of the government resources and time, what is the significance of the CM’s marathon tours?” he asked in a statement here.

After visiting several western UP districts including Gautam Budh Nagar and Muzaffarnagar last week, Adityanath on Monday undertook tours to Gonda, Azamgarh and Varanasi in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“He (CM) is touring the state not for improving things but for achieving his own political goals,? Yadav added.

Amid the reports of a persistent shortage of anti-Covid vaccines, Yadav said, “The CM should also tell when only 35 lakh people have been given the second dose of vaccine, how does he claim that all people in will be inoculated by Diwali?”

“A large number of youths and elderly visit hospital but return without vaccination,” he said. The pandemic situation in villages is very bad and people are dying without treatment, claimed Yadav while listing several villages facing a grim Covid situation. He also asked what Adityanath was doing to meet the shortage of resources in anti-Covid centres to tackle its next wave.

On the other hand, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati said India has made global headlines as COVID-19 spread to villages, as she likened the governments’ announcements regarding providing relief to the people from the pandemic to electoral promises.

“India has made global headlines due to the extensive spread of coronavirus in rural areas which lack basic amenities, but governments are making announcements regarding proper preparedness and providing relief to the people from the pandemic in the same way promises are made during election,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, she said primary healthcare centres and other such facilities are lying unused in Uttar Pradesh and other states due to the absence of doctors and other government employees. The BSP chief said there is a dire need to immediately activate such facilities so that a majority of the poor and destitute people in rural areas of the country can be benefitted soon.