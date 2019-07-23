Akhilesh Yadav may lose ‘black cat’ cover, MHA likely to withdraw 22 NSG commandos from his security

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav security to be withdrawn: Report

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav may soon lose his top security cover if the Centre has its way, a PTI report said, citing sources. As per the report, the decision to downgrade Akhilesh’s security cover was taken after a review meeting by the Home Minister noted that the security threat to him was not high. Quoting official sources, the report said that 22 black cat commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) from Akhilesh’s security cover will be withdrawn.

As of now, Akhilesh Yadav enjoys Z+ security cover. However, in a recent Ministry of Home Ministry’s security review of VIP protectees under the umbrella of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), it was found that the security threat to Akhilesh was not very high and the security cover provided to Akhilesh could be downgraded. In the Z+ category, an individual is provided a security cover of 55 personnel which includes NSG commandos and police officials.

The report said that the 22 black cat commandos of the NSG from Akhilesh’s security cover will be called back. Akhilesh is among the three former Uttar Pradesh CMs who enjoy the Z+ security cover. Other than Akhilesh, former CMs Mulayam Singh Yadav (Akhilesh’s father) and BSP supremo Mayawati are Z+ protectees.

Incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath also has a Z+ security cover. Other than him, the other leaders who have Z+ security cover include former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Asom Gana Parishad chief Prafulla Mahanta (also former Assam CM). Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad and Farooq Abdullah, former Union minister and deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani and current Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh have also this cover.

Akhilesh Yadav, who served as the 21st Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh between March 2012 and March 2017, was given Z+ security cover in 2012 when the Congress-led UPA was in power in Delhi.