Akhilesh Yadav in dock after PWD finds SP leader caused damages worth Rs 5.84 lakh to government bungalow

Bungalow politics in Uttar Pradesh is back. Days after a row over former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav vacating his official bungalow and then leaving it with extensive damages, a report submitted by the Public Works Department (PWD) has said that the government accommodation in Lucknow’s high-security zone Vikramaditya Marg suffered damages worth Rs 5.84 lakh. The report, submitted to the state estates department after assessing the damages caused to the government bungalow by Samajwadi Party national president, concluded that the damage was done when Akhilesh was vacating his erstwhile residence following an order by the Supreme Court.

A report in The Indian Express said that the PWD Department submitted its report to the state estates department on Wednesday. Citing sources in the government, it said that Akhilesh Yadav might soon be served with a notice. Yogesh Shukla, estate officer, said that he has forwarded the PWD report to the “higher-ups” in the government for further action.

According to the PWD report, a total of Rs 5.57 crore was spent on the bungalow for construction and renovation works. The PWD said that it carried out construction works to the tune of Rs 90 lakh. The lavish bungalow which Akhilesh had allotted to himself, houses a gym, an additional guest house, a security building and a swimming pool. The additional construction includes extra floors worth Rs 13.19 lakh in the guest house and the security building, pathway worth Rs 1.23 lakh and a generator room worth Rs 22.92 lakh, among others.

The 200-page report said that Akhilesh had even made illegal construction worth Rs 4.67 crore. It said that damages were also reported in the kitchen and terrace. Tiles fitted on the floors were vandalized and electrical equipment were either found broken or missing. It pointed out the damages were done to the government works to the tune of Rs 64,000. The rest damages were caused to the construction that Akhilesh Yadav had got done on his own.

Meanwhile, state Minister and government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh said that the Samajwadi Party leader must respond to the PWD report. “Akhilesh Yadav should respond on two accounts – the damage was done to the property and the unauthorised constructions carried out…” he said.

The Samajwadi Party has, however, accused the BJP of vendetta politics. “The government is on the back foot after losing elections, they are afraid of Akhilesh Yadav’s popularity. It is an attempt to divert attention from core issues and malign the image of Akhilesh Yadav,” Sunil Yadav, SP leader, said.

Formers CMs Akhilesh, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and Rajnath Singh had vacated the government accommodation in June after the Supreme Court scrapped a government decision to allow former CMs to stay in government bungalows throughout the life.