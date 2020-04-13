Akhilesh Yadav fumes over cases against SP workers, accuses Yogi Adityanath of blocking help during crisis

Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP government has registered cases against SP workers who are helping the public by distributing ration.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh of preventing his party workers from helping people during the lockdown. Akhilesh alleged that the government was registering cases against Samajwadi Party volunteers who are on the roads to help those affected by the lockdown.

Slamming the BJP-led government, Akhilesh said that the Yogi Adityanath government was insensitive towards farmers and labourers. “The BJP government has registered cases against SP workers who are helping the public by distributing ration. This is inhuman and condemnable,” he said.

The former CM said that the leaders are more concerned about themselves than the poor and went on to suggest them to come out on the streets and help those affected by the lockdown. He said that passing orders by sitting in front of a computer will not help the citizens.

“Conditions will not improve if review is done for the sake of reviewing by sitting in front of a computer. Those in power will have to come on streets, and serve the people in a direct manner like the Samajwadi Party,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, Akhilesh had offered to help in distribution of food items and medicines in the remote areas of the state if the government was ready to rise above political lines. He had said that his party would also help with distribution of midday meals in the homes of the children so that they get nutritious food during the lockdown period.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, has reported 483 positive coronavirus cases and five deaths. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country rose to 308 on Monday after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases climbed to 9,152.