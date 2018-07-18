Akhilesh Yadav extends help to accident victims on Agra-Lucknow highway, wins accolades

Akhilesh Yadav with its aide helping the injured. (Photo: Twittter/Akhilesh Yadav)

In a remarkable gesture, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav helped three ISKON devotees who met with an accident on Agra-Lucknow highway while trying to save an animal. The accident occurred near Tala Sarai village in Unnao on Tuesday when their car reportedly overturned while trying to save a stray animal. While two of the injured were rushed to Lucknow, another one has been admitted at the Community Health Centre in Hasanganj.

Akhilesh Yadav, who was passing by from the spot, asked his fleet to stop and help those injured. The former chief minister also asked his security personnel to take the injured to the hospital in one of his convoy cars and make all needed arrangements for their treatment. Locals present on spot said that the good gesture from him helped the injured, who were bleeding constantly, get timely assistance. His efforts has also won accolades from twitterati.

Tweeting about the incident, Akhilesh Yadav said, “We gave all the possible help to the ISKON devotees who met with an accident in an attempt to save a stray animal. There should be proper arrangements to make Expressway free from animals.” He had gone to Agra to meet acid attack victims, currently working at Sheroes Hangout cafe. A part of the cafe was allegedly razed by the Agra Municipal Corporation recently in order to widen the Fatehabad road under the smart city project.