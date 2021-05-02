  • MORE MARKET STATS

Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Mamata, says people of Bengal defeated politics of hate

By: |
May 2, 2021 2:57 PM

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which, according to EC website at 2 pm, is leading in more than 200 seats in Bengal

Samajwadi party, Election Commission Election results, Mamata Bnaerjee, TMC leads in Bengal, jaya Bachchan campaigning for TMCTaking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav said the "conscious public" have given a befitting reply to BJP's 'Didi o Didi' barbs.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which, according to EC website at 2 pm, is leading in more than 200 seats in Bengal, and said “politics of hate stands defeated” in the state.

Taking to Twitter, he said the “conscious public” have given a befitting reply to BJP’s ‘Didi o Didi’ barbs. “Hearty congratulations to the conscious public, combative Mamata Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of the TMC, who defeated the BJPs’s politics of hate in Bengal! This is a befitting reply to the insulting sarcasm ‘Didi O Didi’ from the BJP,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted with hashtag ‘#Didi_jio_didi’

Related News

His party’s MP, Jaya Bachchan, had campaigned for the TMC in Bengal. Amid the political showdown during elections, Prime
Minister Narendra Modi had addressed Banerjee as ‘Didi o Didi’ and said that her defeat in Nandigram was certain.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Mamata says people of Bengal defeated politics of hate
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: Full list of winners
2EC orders FIR over celebratory congregations in anticipation of poll victory
3West Bengal assembly election 2021: Full list of winners