Akhilesh Yadav calls Modi’s ‘Kisan Kalyan Rally’ a ‘joke’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Kisan Kalyan Rally’ in Shahjahanpur a joke (uphaas) and wondered when the country’s farmers would get the benefits of the recently-announced MSP for crops.

In a statement issued here, Yadav said, “The Kisan Kalyan Rally held in Shahjahanpur was uphaas (joke). The farmers are unable to get their input cost realised. The need of the hour is to tell the farmers when they will get the new MSP for their crops, and through which medium.”

He also said that the Prime Minister did not reveal the date by when the promise of doubling the income of the farmers would be fulfilled.

“The farmers were hopeful that their problems would be resolved. But after repeated assurances and speeches, their patience has run out. They are only waiting for 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” Yadav said.

The SP chief further said that agriculture and farmers were never the priority of the BJP.

” Farmers have only been a vote bank for them. They are not interested in the development of the villages. The BJP is more interested towards corporate houses… In the five Union budgets and two UP budgets, special facilities have not been given to farming” he said.