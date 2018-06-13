‘Frustrated’ BJP making ‘false allegations’: Akhilesh Yadav on bungalow row

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav today termed the “loot charge” against him as politically motivated and accused the Yogi Adityanath government of insulting him over taps. Addressing the media, the national president of Samajwadi Party said the BJP government is unable to digest the bypoll losses and thus it is “levelling false allegations out of frustration”. Yadav claimed he removed no furnishings from the government bungalow, where he was staying since demitting the CM’s office last year.

“The Yogi Adityanath government is unable to digest the Gorakhpur and Phulpur losses. The BJP is frustrated after bypoll loss,” he said. “It is the BJP’s conspiracy,” he charged.

“I gave laptops to children, but Yogi Adityanath government is insulting me over taps.”

Yadav added the government accommodation at the high-security Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow had no swimming pool. “My house had no pool as stated by media,” the former CM said, adding “all items in the bungalow belong to me.”

Yadav said the wooden flooring along with many things in the bungalow were intact. “One damaged corner of the house was photographed in a way to make it look like the house was left in a bad state,” he said.

Blasting BJP government for taking credits of the works done by the previous government, he said, “The BJP government didn’t acknowledge the Metro work done by my government. My government built world-class infrastructure in the state.”

The state government had on Monday ordered an enquiry into damages done at residences of Akhilesh and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav before they vacated the government bungalows over the weekend on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik had on Tuesday asked the state government to take action over the reported damage to the bungalow vacated by Akhilesh Yadav. In a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, he called it a ‘serious matter’ and noted it is taxpayer’s money. “The residences allocated to the former chief ministers belong to the Estates department and their maintenance is done through the taxpayers’ money,” he wrote.

The Supreme Court had on May 7 passed an order to abolish a law that allowed former CMs to stay in government bungalows throughout their lives. The top court ruled that former UP CMs cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office and asked the government to initiate action to vacate the bungalows occupied by former CMs. Following this, the estate department had issued notices to six former CMs — Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav — to vacate their official bungalows in compliance with the order. Barring Tiwari, who is unwell, all five have vacated their bungalows.