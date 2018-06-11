Akhilesh Yadav blasts BJP for ‘planted’ bungalow controversy, ‘ready to pay for missing items’

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has said that he will pay for all the ‘missing items’ from the bungalow.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for ‘planting’ reports of missing items from his bungalow. The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has said that he will pay for all the ‘missing items’ from the bungalow. The Samajwadi Party chief said that he himself has left a number of items in the bungalow, which the government should return to him, the Times of India reported.

The Bhartiya Janata Party government has recently accused Akhilesh of leaving the government bungalow in shambles. SP and the BJP hurled accusations at each other over the issue.

Some pictures and video clips, allegedly taken at the government bungalow, showed damage to a cycle track, on walls after air-conditioners seemed to have been removed and to the floor of what seemed to be a badminton court at the bungalow. Officials who visited the bungalow after Yadav had vacated it said the house was left with broken tiles, missing water taps, decorative plants, lights, bathroom fittings, electrical fittings; damaged swimming pool, cycle track, and kitchen, reported The Indian Express.

On the other hand, SP downplayed the damage and questioned why the homes of recently vacated by other former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers in compliance with a Supreme Court order was not being shown.

Akhilesh Yadav was among five former CMs directly affected by a Supreme Court order that struck down ‘The Allotment of Houses under Control of the Estate Department Bill-2016’, a law that accorded lifetime accomodation to former chief ministers of the state. The Supreme Court order mandated former CMs – Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati and Rajnath Singh – to vacate the government bungalows.

In other significant remarks, Akhilesh Yadav, who is strongly batting for joint Opposition before 2019, has said his party is ready to sacrifice a few seats to continue its alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

“Our alliance with BSP will continue. In 2019, even if we have to give up a few seats we will do it. We have to ensure BJP is defeated,” Akhilesh said while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri. Akhiesh stressed that it’s should be a priority to ensure in-power Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav further slammed Narendra Modi government for failing on international policy front. “World is developing rapidly, these same neighbours, Pakistan and China used to be much behind us. Today China has taken a big lead over us,” he added.