Akhilesh Yadav blames ‘BJP’s encounter culture’ for police brutality against protesting TET aspirants

In Uttar Pradesh, teaching aspirants have been protesting while demanding that the government fill up the remaining posts of the 69,000 assistant teachers.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today slammed the ruling BJP after reports of police misbehaviour with the TET (Teachers’ Eligibility Test) aspirants who were protesting outside the assembly house in Lucknow. Quoting a picture of a policeman holding a protester by the neck, the former chief minister alleged that the “encounter culture” of the BJP government has made some policemen cruel and re-sensitizing them will be a big challenge.

“The encounter culture of the ruthless BJP government has made some policemen cruel. The unemployed youth of UP will answer the administration who put their hands on the necks of the protesting teacher recruitment aspirants. Re-sensitizing every single policeman of UP is a big challenge for the future,” he said in a tweet posted in Hindi.

निर्दयी भाजपा सरकार की एनकाउंटर-संस्कृति ने कुछ पुलिसवालों को बेरहम बना दिया है। शिक्षक भर्ती के प्रदर्शनकारियों की गर्दन पर हाथ डालनेवाले प्रशासन को उप्र के बेरोज़गार युवा बाइस में जवाब देंगे।



उप्र के हर एक पुलिसवाले को फिर से संवेदनशील बनाना भविष्य के लिए एक बड़ी चुनौती है। pic.twitter.com/m3Ij0tOem3 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 30, 2021

In Uttar Pradesh, teaching aspirants have been protesting while demanding that the government fill up the remaining posts of the 69,000 assistant teachers. The protesting aspirants had gheraoed the residence of Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi and after holding a demonstration outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence, they also reached before the Vidhan Bhawan on Tuesday demanding that the vacancies be filled soon. The students have also voiced their anger against the current reservation structure demanding that the government increase the percentage for the OBC and SC candidates.

The Samajwadi Party also accused the BJP of not fulfilling promises made to the farmers. “The farmers of the state who are suffering from the fertilizer crisis under the BJP government will get relief when the SP government will be formed in 2022. Double-engine not only killed Annadata with inflation and not fulfilling promises but also made them cry for urea, 4.5 lakh farmers in Rae Bareli are suffering! Only a few days are left for ending farmers’ sorrow, suffering and the BJP government,” said the party.