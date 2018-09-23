Akhilesh or Shivpal? Mulayam Singh Yadav shares stage with son after brother declared him LS candidate

Shivpal and Akhilesh have been at loggerheads ever since a feud broke out in the party in December, 2016

In an apparent setback to rebel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, his brother and patriarch Mulayam Singh on Sunday shared the stage with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and appealed party workers to make the latter win 2019 elections. This came a week after Shivpal Yadav had claimed that Mulayam will contest 2019 elections on the ticket of his newly floated party Samajwadi Secular Morcha.

Mulayam made the comments while addressing an SP rally at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. He was joined by son Akhilesh and cousin brother Ram Gopal Yadav.

Shivpal and Akhilesh have been at loggerheads ever since a feud broke out in the party in December, 2016. Weeks ago, Shivpal announced the formation of his own party – Samajwadi Secular Morcha – which he claimed will contest on all seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Last week, SSM spokesperson Deepak Mishra claimed Mulayam would be contesting from Mainpuri as a candidate of SSM.

“Shivpalji has announced that Netaji (Mulayam) will be the SSM’s candidate in the next Lok Sabha elections from Mainpuri. If he wished to contest from any other seat, the SSM will be with him,” Mishra was quoted as saying.

Shivpal has been launching scathing attacks on Akhilesh. On September 11, Shivpal was seen speaking for the first time at a public platform since the formation of his party. Without naming Akhilesh, he had said that some people in politics get everything without putting in the desired efforts.

Shivpal said that he launched a new front to protect his “honour” and not to seek any post in the Samajwadi Party. “I never wanted to part ways (with the Samajwadi Party). I only wanted honour, which I didn’t get after change of leadership in the party. I never wanted posts. I took this step (of forming the Morcha) out of compulsion to protect honour,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.