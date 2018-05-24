Akhilesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav don’t want to leave government bungalows! Here’s their latest attempt to stall eviction

The father-son duo, who were so far living in separate bungalows in the city, have been asked to vacate their government accommodation within 15 days following a Supreme Court order.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav are reportedly looking for a new house in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow. The father-son duo, who were so far living in separate bungalows in the city, have been asked to vacate their government accommodation within 15 days following a Supreme Court order. However, the two Samajwadi Party leaders seem to be in no mood to vacate their palatial residences.

Both Akhilesh and Mulayam have now written to the estate department of Uttar Pradesh to provide them an extension of 2 years, Hindustan Times has reported. As per the report, senior Yadav said that he did not have any alternative suitable residential accommodation in the city. Akhilesh has also written a similar letter to the department. The department has forwarded the application to the legal cell, and a decision will be taken after receiving a reply.

The news comes two days after Akhilesh told a news channel that he is looking for a rented house in Lucknow. The Samajwadi Party chief said that there is no property registered in his name. Yadav also said that he will build a home for himself if the Supreme Court grants him two years’ time to stay in the government accommodation.

Recently, Yogi Adityanath-led UP government had issued notices to six former CMs including Mulayam and Akhilesh to vacate the government accommodation within 15 days. The action was initiated following a Supreme Court order that struck down a law that allows lifetime government accommodation to former CMs. The top court also observed that once a person vacates the office of CM, he is at par with the common people.

Speaking to ABP News, Akhilesh noted that neither he nor his father Mulayam Singh Yadav owns a home and said both were looking for rented accommodation. “I am still looking for a flat on rent in Lucknow. I have not been able to build a home for myself,” he said, adding that he is ready to vacate the 4, Vikramaditya Marg bungalow.