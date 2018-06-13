Akhilesh-bungalow row: Ram Naik asks Adityanath to take action (Image: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue of damages found at the government bungalow, which was recently vacated by former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Terming it a serious matter, Naik noted that such buildings are maintained using taxpayers’ money and hence appropriate action must be taken against those at fault.

Earlier, the state’s Transport and Protocol Minister Swatantra Dev Singh had said that Yadav violated the Supreme Court’s orders by removing the air conditioners and tiles in the bungalow.

Yadav, who recently vacated the government bungalow in compliance with Apex Court’s order and shifted to a private villa, has allegedly taken away imported tiles, ceiling, ACs, garden lights and bathroom fittings among others.

However, Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Yadav refuted the allegation and said Adityanath was the one who had ordered the removal of various things from the property after Yadav vacated it.

On June 2, Yadav vacated his official residence and shifted at the Ansal API Township on Sultanpur road in Lucknow.

In May, the Supreme Court had quashed the law passed by the then Uttar Pradesh government led by Akhilesh Yadav, which granted permanent residential accommodation to former chief ministers of the state.

The apex court, in its order, said former chief ministers of the state were not entitled to government bungalows

Thereafter, Adityanath issued notices in May to six former state chief ministers to vacate their official bungalows, including Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati, and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.