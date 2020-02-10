Akbaruddin Owaisi seeks Rs 10 crore to develop Simhavauhini Mahankali temple in Hyderabad

Published: February 10, 2020

Akbaruddin Owaisi has requested the TRS government in Telangana to allot funds for renovation of Simhavauhini Mahankali temple in Hyderabad.

Akbaruddin Owaisi meets Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, seeks funds to develop Simhavauhini Mahankali temple in Hyderabad

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has requested the Telangana government to allot funds for renovation of a temple and a mosque in the city, to which the Chief Minister has responded positively.

Owaisi called on K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday and submitted a memorandum seeking Rs 10 crore to develop Simhavauhini Mahankali temple in the old city and Rs three crore for renovation of Afzalgunj mosque, an official release said here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister responded positively to the representation made by the AIMIM MLA and assured that funds for the temple and mosque would be released, it said.

